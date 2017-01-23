Man says angry girlfriend stabbed him in Kansas City after a night of drinking

Kansas City police are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend several times in the leg, hand and head after the two spent the evening drinking.
Police were called to the residence in the 3700 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 8 p.m. on a reported cutting. The victim said he was at his girlfriend’s house drinking. At some point, the girlfriend became angry, picked up a knife and stabbed him several times, police said.
The man fled and called the police. Officers later contacted the man in the 4100 block of Troost Avenue. The victim sustained several cuts to his leg, hand and head but refused medical treatment.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice
