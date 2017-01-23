Man guilty of arson fire that destroyed former girlfriend’s Overland Park home

A 38-year-old man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that destroyed his former girlfriend’s house in Overland Park.
Glen Edward Hatchel admitted to setting a fire that destroyed the house last October in the 16500 block of Metcalf Avenue.
Hatchel, who formerly lived with the woman, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to two counts of arson.
He also pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated intimidation of a witness and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
The month before the fire, the woman had obtained a court order of protection from Hatchel after he allegedly tried to kill her by choking her, according to court documents.
He also allegedly broke her cellphone as she tried to call for help.
Hatchel was subsequently charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. He posted bond and was released from jail on Sept. 29.
As a condition of his bond in the battery case, he was placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor. Two days later, he removed the monitor, left the residence where he was staying in Kansas City, Kan., and went to Overland Park where he set fire to the house and a shed in its yard.
As part of the plea agreement, attorneys will recommend a sentence of four years in prison. Sentencing for Hatchel was scheduled for March 21.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
