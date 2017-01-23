Man guilty of arson fire that destroyed former girlfriend’s Overland Park home

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved Pause

1:55 Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

4:04 Detective sings 'Amazing Grace' at funeral for KCK police Detective Brad Lancaster

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

4:42 Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

1:55 D.C. official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:45 Royals fans gather at Kauffman Stadium to honor Yordano Ventura