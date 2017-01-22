Crime

January 22, 2017 10:01 PM

Fazoli’s restaurant in Olathe robbed, employee struck

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

An Italian fast-food restaurant in Olathe was robbed Sunday by a man who struck a 19-year-old male employee.

Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. to Fazoli’s at 13516 S. Alden St. The employee, who received minor injuries, said the robber left in a late-’90s-model white or gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. He was described as in his 20s, about 5-feet-11-inches tall and wearing a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @mattcampbellkc

