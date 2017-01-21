Crime Stoppers seek information in recent burglary in Waldo

Greater Kansas City Area Crime Stoppers need the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a recent home burglary in the Waldo area.
Authorities released photos of the man Saturday as well as a short video showing him disabling a home security camera.
Do you know this man? Police needs the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a recent home burglary in the Waldo area. pic.twitter.com/ppbo80zMTH— Toriano Porter (@torianoporter) January 21, 2017
Authorities also released a video showing the man disabling a home security camera during burglary in Waldo. TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477. pic.twitter.com/lGipq4ZeKm— Toriano Porter (@torianoporter) January 21, 2017
Anyone with information on the man’s identity can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or email tips online at www.KCcrimestoppers.com.
A free mobile app is also available for download at www.P3Tips.com.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
