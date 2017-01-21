Crime

January 21, 2017 6:25 PM

Crime Stoppers seek information in recent burglary in Waldo

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Greater Kansas City Area Crime Stoppers need the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a recent home burglary in the Waldo area.

Authorities released photos of the man Saturday as well as a short video showing him disabling a home security camera.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or email tips online at www.KCcrimestoppers.com.

A free mobile app is also available for download at www.P3Tips.com.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

