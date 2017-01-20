Prosecutors charge man in July homicide in Kansas City, Kan.

Prosecutors in Wyandotte County charged a man Friday with one count of first-degree murder in the July shooting death of Tyrone Wilson.
Maurice Wayne Hall, 34, is accused of shooting Wilson on July 25 in the 400 block of Troup Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.
Court records indicate Wilson was shot while talking to several other people standing in front of a building.
Hall was taken into custody Wednesday, authorities said. Bond was set at $250,000.
