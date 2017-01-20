Man sentenced for armed robbery at Oak Park Mall

A Kansas City man was sentenced Friday to four years and seven months in prison for a 2015 armed robbery at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.
Eric Keith Wilson Jr., 22, was one of several defendants charged in Johnson County District Court with the robbery of a woman outside the mall on Jan. 21, 2015.
Wilson was the driver of the getaway car used by the robbers after the crime, according to court documents.
He pleaded guilty in November to a charge of aggravated robbery.
