Three charged with scamming KC area homeowners facing foreclosure

Three people, including a Bonner Springs woman, are charged in federal court with scamming homeowners facing mortgage foreclosure.
Ruby Price, 72, of Bonner Springs, Tyler Korn, 27, of St. Ann, Mo., and Amjad Daoud, 32, of Lutz, Fla., are charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., with multiple charges of fraud.
Federal prosecutors said they operated companies that allegedly defrauded people who were trying to protect their homes from foreclosure.
Korn and Daoud operated Reliant Home Financial Group based in the St. Louis area, and used the address of a UPS store in Overland Park. Price operated the Arize Group and rented space in Overland Park, according to federal prosecutors.
They are accused of falsely promising to help homeowners by getting their interest rates lowered, lower their monthly payments and obtain loan modifications, according to the indictment.
Their customers who received foreclosure notices were told to not worry, according to the indictment.
