Feds say Missouri woman sold $90 million in counterfeit phone parts from China

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for selling $90 million in counterfeit cell phone parts made in China.
Sherrie Householder, 59, of Nixa, Mo., managed and operated Flash Technology in Springfield. The business, also known as Flash Tech, sold cell phone components to hundreds of thousands of customers across the country.
Customers thought they were buying components from legitimate companies such as Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Motorola and Sony.
The Springfield business was owned by a Chinese man who shipped the phony components to Householder. Court records don’t show if the Chinese man has also been charged in the case.
Between December 2012 and January 2016, the business generated more than $90 million in sales to customers through the Springfield store and on the internet.
Prosecutors said that Householder was not aware of the fraud until the last six months before the operation was shut down by federal officials in early 2016.
During that time, she sold about $8.8 million in counterfeit parts.
When a search warrant was served on the business and her house last February, authorities said they seized about $5,5 million in phones and components that filled two large trucks.
As part of her sentencing in federal court Thursday, Householder must pay $8.8 million in restitution.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments