Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder of Lee’s Summit teen during pot deal

The first of two men who pleaded guilty in the 2014 murder of a Lee’s Summit teenager was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
Trevaris Rachel, 23, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the Oct. 30, 2014, shooting death of Matthew Parker, 17. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of armed criminal action and one count of robbery.
According to court documents, Rachel had gone to Parker’s home in the 900 block of Northeast Bristol Drive to buy marijuana and decided to rob Parker before shooting him. Another man, Jalen Randolph, pleaded guilty to the same charges in 2015 and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
In a separate case, Rachel was also sentenced to seven years in prison on four counts of receiving stolen property. The judge set all sentences to run concurrently.
Ian Cummings
