Student arrested after threat directed at Grandview High is posted on social media

Police have arrested a Grandview High School student who allegedly made a threat on social media directed at the school.
Police learned of the threat on Wednesday. After an intensive investigation, police said they were able to identify the student who allegedly posted the threat and determined the threat to be a hoax.
The student has been taken into custody and turned over to authorities for possible charges.
Although there is no credible threat to the high school, staff or students, police said they will have an increased presence at the school at 2300 High Grove Road on Thursday morning.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments