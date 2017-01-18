Lee’s Summit man sentenced to five years for child pornography

A Lee’s Summit man who amassed a collection of more than 1,300 pictures of child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison.
Douglas E. Sands, 56, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City where he pleaded guilty last May to possession of child pornography.
A search of Sands’ computer turned up more than 1,300 still images and more than 200 videos of child pornography. He told investigators that he had been looking at such images for 20 years, according to prosecutors.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
