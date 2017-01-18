Lee’s Summit man sentenced to five years for child pornography

1:32 Triple homicide investigation in Kansas City Pause

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

2:25 How to make your own Pussyhat

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB