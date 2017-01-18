Former Kansas City doctor pleads guilty to health care fraud for the second time

A former Kansas City doctor didn’t need a medical license to commit health care fraud.
Wayne Williamson, who lost his license after a previous fraud conviction, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to another count of health care fraud.
Williamson, 74, surrendered his medical license in 2010 after pleading guilty to health care fraud, conspiracy to distribute Oxycontin, Percocet and Xanax and harassing or attempting to harass an investigator with the Missouri State Board of Healing Arts.
He was sentenced to three years in federal prison and permanently excluded from participation in Medicare or Medicaid programs.
But in Tuesday’s guilty plea, Williamson admitted that from 2013 to 2015, while working as a consultant for an Independence medical clinic, he performed disability examinations as part of a contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
That was a violation of the contract, which required that the examinations be conducted by licensed providers who were not excluded from participation in the Medicare or Medicaid programs, according to federal prosecutors.
As part of Tuesday’s plea agreement, Williamson must repay $39,155 paid by the government for disability examinations.
Tony Rizzo
