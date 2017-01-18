Police investigate suspicious death in Kansas City, Kan.

Police were investigating the the death of a man found early Wednesday outside a northeast Kansas City, Kan., house as suspicious.
The man’s body was found about 3:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
The man, who was reportedly bleeding from the head, is believed to be in his mid-30s. Police said the cause of death was not apparent and they await the findings of an autopsy.
The man’s identity was being withheld until a positive identification could be made and family notified.
The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s major case unit is investigating the man’s death and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments