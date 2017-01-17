Carjacking that led to KC police chase and crash ends in criminal charges

Jackson County authorities have accused three homeless people in connection to a carjacking that led to a police chase and ended when the stolen Ford Mustang collided with another car, sending it crashing into a building at 18th and Locust streets.
Zachary T. Webber, 20, and Caleb B. Patterson, 18, each were charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. A third defendant, Cheyenne N. Mellon, 17, faces charges of robbery, resisting arrest and armed criminal action in the incident that happened Monday morning in the Crossroads area.
According to court records:
The victim told police he pulled into the parking lot of the Royal Inn motel at Admiral Boulevard and the Paseo to check the engine fluids when he was stabbed by one man and struck in the head with a crowbar by a second man.
The two attackers and a woman got into the man’s 1997 Ford Mustang convertible and sped away.
Police spotted the eastbound Mustang at 20th Street and Interstate 35 and began following the car. The driver of the Mustang struck a Toyota Prius at 18th Street and Locust. The two cars struck a building and hit a natural gas line inside.
Two of the alleged robbers were immediately arrested. A third person fled on foot but was arrested moments later.
The carjacking victim was treated at a hospital for numerous cuts and bruises. He told investigators that he was at the McDonald’s at 31st and Main streets when he struck up a conversation with four people he correctly assumed were homeless. The victim said he decided to have breakfast with the group. He then gave the group a ride to Admiral and the Paseo.
The victim said he gave $20 to one man, who then walked away. The two other men attacked the victim a short time later.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
