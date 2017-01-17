Bond cut in half for woman charged in 1989 killing of KCK teen

A Smithville woman charged in the 1989 cold case killing of a Kansas City, Kan., teenager had her $1 million bond cut in half Tuesday.
Carolyn Heckert, 48, was charged last year with first-degree murder in the 1989 killing of Sarah DeLeon after reopening the case earlier in the year.
DeLeon was 18 on Dec. 29, 1989, when she was found stabbed to death along railroad tracks near Interstate 435 and Wolcott Drive in western Kansas City, Kan.
Her abandoned Ford Mustang had been discovered the night before on 78th Street under Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan. Police said the car was found with its door open and its emergency flashers on.
Heckert, a married mother of two daughters who owns a real estate company, has been in custody since she was charged in October.
During a hearing Tuesday in Wyandotte County District Court, her attorney, John P. O’Connor, asked that her bond be reduced to $100,000.
O’Connor said it was a circumstantial case with no DNA or physical evidence linking Heckert to the killing. He noted that the only DNA evidence in the case did not match Heckert.
He argued that she was not a risk to flee, noting she had remained in the community even though she knew she was considered a suspect.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum objected to a bond reduction for what she called a “gruesome” crime in which the victim was stabbed more than 20 times.
She said there are four or five witnesses who have come forward and are willing to testify. Some of them have said they are afraid of Heckert, she said.
Tatum said that in the past, Heckert has engaged in a pattern of “harassing and intimidating behavior” toward other people.
District Judge Wayne Lampson set her bond at $500,000. He ordered her to be placed on house arrest if she posts bond, and she must surrender her passport.
Heckert also was ordered to have no contact with any witnesses in the case.
A March 3 preliminary hearing was set Tuesday. It will be the first time evidence in the case will be made public.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
