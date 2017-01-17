Arturo Cabral court appearance in rape case

Arturo Cabral, former owner of El Patron, made an appearance in Jackson County Court where he was held over for a bond hearing next week.
Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

Curtis Ayers on Tuesday plead guilty at the Wyandotte County District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to capital murder in the May 2016 shooting death of KCK Police Detective Brad Lancaster. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Ayers, who had previously plead not guilty, and will instead recommend a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A second man, Jamaal Lewis, was also expected on Tuesday to change his plea to guilty in the July shooting death of KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, but prosecutors announced Lewis was not changing his plea.

KC police seek ID man who allegedly exposed himself

Police on Tuesday released photos of a man they are calling a "subject of interest" in two crimes were a man allegedly exposed himself at two shopping centers. The man allegedly was seen with his pants down at the Ward Parkway Center and naked at the Country Club Plaza.

Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

The AdHoc Group Against Crime and community members held a prayer vigil outside its offices at 3116 Prospect Avenue for the family and friends of homicide victims from the past year. The names of area homicide victims were read and balloons were released.

Fatal shooting at Plaza Library parking garage

One person has been confirmed dead in a fatal shooting inside the parking garage that serves the Plaza branch of the Kansas City Library. Police are searching for a suspect and are asking for the publics help by calling the TIPS hotline.

