Blue Valley PTO treasurer sentenced for stealing $34,660 from middle school group

An Olathe woman was placed on probation Monday for stealing more than $34,000 from the parent teacher organization of an Overland Park middle school.
Christine Glover, 45, served as treasurer of the PTO at Pleasant Ridge Middle School in the Blue Valley School District.
She pleaded guilty in November in Johnson County District Court to a charge of felony theft. The thefts reportedly occurred between August 2014 and February 2016, when they were discovered.
Her plea agreement called for her to make restitution of $34,660, which prosecutors said Monday had been repaid.
District Judge Sara Welch also ordered Glover to perform 100 hours of community service.
Glover also was taken into custody after Monday’s court hearing to serve seven days in jail as a condition of her probation. She also was required to write a letter of apology.
