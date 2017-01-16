Crime

January 16, 2017 7:24 AM

Man armed with a rifle allegedly robbed Overland Park QuikTrip

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Police asked for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed an Overland Park QuikTrip with a rifle.

The robber took an unknown amount of cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes from the QuikTrip at 10700 Roe Avenue in Overland Park.

Police did not have a complete description of the robber. However, he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt as well as a scarf that covered his face.

He was last seen driving south on Roe in a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR.

No one was injured in the robbery. Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Overland Park Police at 913-895-6000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

