Police release description of car in connection with KC triple homicide

Police released a description of a vehicle the believe may have been used in the quintuple shooting that left a man and two women dead Thursday at an apartment complex in Kansas City.
Investigators were looking for a black or blue four-door vehicle in connection with the shooting that also seriously wounded another adult and a 2-year-old boy Thursday evening inside a third-floor apartment in the 8600 block of East 62nd Street.
Police were also looking to question three men in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
