Convicted felon charged with assault after shotgun shooting in Kansas City

Jackson County prosecutors accused a convicted felon Saturday of shooting a man in the face with a shotgun Friday in Kansas City.
They charged Timothy L. Walker, 57, of Kansas City with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to court records,Walker was standing near a shotgun when he told police he shot the man during an argument in the 5400 block of Jackson Avenue.
A witness told police that she heard two gunshots, looked outside and saw Walker arguing with a man, who got into a vehicle. Walker shot the man through a window, prosecutors allege. The witness told police the victim did not have a gun and never threatened Walker.
Court records indicate Walker has multiple felony convictions, including for drug possession, drug distribution, burglary, and felony DWI.
The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and treated for life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 for Walker.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
