$10,000 reward offered in Olathe gun store theft case

A federal agency and a firearms trade association have combined efforts to offer a reward in the theft of firearms from a gun shop in Olathe.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering matching $5,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Several firearms were taken from Olathe Gun Shop, 716-A South Rogers Road, in a burglary about 4:15 a.m. Friday. Police said several people arrived in a small pickup, broke into the store, took several firearms and left before officers arrived.
The store is a federal firearms licensee.
The ATF and the Olathe Police Department were investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe police at 913-971-6950, the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), or contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
