Former Kansas City IRS employee accused of filing false tax returns for family, friends

A woman who worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City is charged with filing false tax returns for herself, her family and friends.
A federal grand jury on Friday returned a 15-count indictment charging Carla Lachelle Mitchell, 48, of Kansas City, Kan., with filing false tax returns and aggravated identity theft.
Mitchell worked as a contact representative at the IRS Service Center in Kansas City from 2006 to 2015, according to federal prosecutors.
During that time, she allegedly prepared an estimated 27 false federal income tax returns for 2011, 2012 and 2013, according to the indictment.
