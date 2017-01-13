Kansas triple murder suspects arrested in Mexico

Two people charged in a triple murder last year in south-central Kansas were arrested in Mexico on Thursday and turned over to U.S. marshals.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Jereme Lee Nelson, 35, and Myrta Rangel, 32, are now being held in San Diego awaiting extradition to Kansas.
They are charged with capital murder in the killings of three people in rural Moundridge, Kan., which is about 40 miles north of Wichita.
Travis Street, 33, Angela May Graevs, 37, both of Moundridge, and 52-year-old Richard Prouty of Newton were killed Oct. 30. The 18-month-old child of Street and Graevs was found unharmed inside the home.
The KBI said U.S. marshals and Mexican police cooperated in finding and arresting Nelson and Rangel.
