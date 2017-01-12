Standoff in KCK ends with the arrest of two people

Police ended negotiations with four people who barricaded themselves inside a residence Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., with the standoff ending in the arrest of two people.
Investigators were searching for a homicide suspect about 6 p.m. inside a home at 63rd and Tauromee Avenue according to a tweet from Police Cheif Terry Zeigler.
Officers working barricaded subjects at 63rd & Tauromee, wanted for homicide.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) January 13, 2017
The four people inside the home surrendered before 7 p.m., police said.
Two people were taken into custody, but the homicide suspect was not inside the home, police said.
