Standoff in KCK ends with the arrest of two people

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot Pause

0:50 Details of Kansas City's first homicide of 2017

1:38 Kansas City prepares for possible 'ice-mageddon'

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:51 Trump CIA pick Mike Pompeo lists Russia as a threat during confirmation hearing

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:53 Bartle Hall pylons go red for Chiefs' playoff run