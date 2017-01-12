Crime

January 12, 2017 8:04 PM

Standoff in KCK ends with the arrest of two people

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police ended negotiations with four people who barricaded themselves inside a residence Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., with the standoff ending in the arrest of two people.

Investigators were searching for a homicide suspect about 6 p.m. inside a home at 63rd and Tauromee Avenue according to a tweet from Police Cheif Terry Zeigler.

The four people inside the home surrendered before 7 p.m., police said.

Two people were taken into custody, but the homicide suspect was not inside the home, police said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

