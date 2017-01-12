KC man charged in fatal wreck that killed Lee’s Summit rugby player

A Kansas City man was charged Thursday in connection with a fatal three-car wreck that killed a man in August.
Keith L. Carnes was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Patrick Mercer. His bond was set at $150,000.
According to court documents, Carnes was driving south on Prospect Aug. 30 at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at 63rd Street and hit a black pickup truck driven by Mercer, a 24-year-old rugby player from Lee’s Summit.
Mercer was killed in the wreck.
After the crash, police discovered a bag inside Carnes’ car that contained about 28 grams of marijuana and a gun on the floorboard, according to court documents.
He was indicted in federal court in September and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with two counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.
Carnes is also accused of being in possession of a Glock .45-caliber pistol on Feb. 10, 2013.
It’s a federal crime for anyone convicted of a felony or who is an unlawful user of a controlled substance to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
Two prior felony convictions for assault prevents Carnes from legally possessing a firearm.
