Crime

January 12, 2017 3:45 PM

Kansas City man charged with attempted child sex trafficking

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A 32-year-old Kansas City man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday, accused of the attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Andrew Danny Freeman was arrested in December after communicating online with an undercover officer who pretended to be the mother of a 12-year-old girl, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

Freeman allegedly had traded text messages with the officer in response to an online posting that was part of a prostitution sting.

He went to a hotel allegedly with the intention of meeting the woman and her daughter, and he was arrested after handing over $500 to the officer, according to the documents.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kansas City motorist shot while trying to give money to homeless man

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos