Guilty plea in death of Overland Park man shot while warming up car

A 20-year-old man admitted Thursday that he fatally shot an Overland Park man on New Year’s Eve 2014.
DeMario Thompson pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to second-degree murder in the killing of 49-year-old Steven Sawyer.
Thompson also pleaded guilty to charges of auto burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Attorneys will jointly recommend a prison sentence of 25 years and one month in prison, according to terms of the Thursday’s plea agreement.
Sawyer was killed outside his home in the 9200 block of West 83rd Terrace.
He had gone out to warm up his car when there was an encounter with a car burglar and he was shot.
Sentencing for Thompson is scheduled for March 17.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
