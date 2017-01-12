Fatal shooting of teen at Fort Riley, Kan., brings prison term

A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for the fatal shooting of a teenager at Fort Riley, Kan.
Juwuan D. Jackson was playing with a .22-caliber revolver in September 2015 when it discharged, hitting 16-year-old Kenyon Givens Jr. in the chest.
Both teens lived on the central Kansas Army base.
After the shooting, Jackson told military police that a masked intruder broke in and shot Givens. That delayed paramedics from treating him while police searched for the intruder.
Jackson later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and admitted that the gun went off while he was spinning the cylinder and had his finger on the trigger.
