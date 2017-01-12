Fatal shooting of teen at Fort Riley, Kan., brings prison term

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot Pause

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

1:14 File video: Lisa Irwin reported missing from home

1:55 Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

2:48 Family marks five years since Baby Lisa disappeared

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

13:55 KC police dashcam footage shows brutal interaction

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman