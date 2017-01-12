Crime

January 12, 2017 1:27 PM

Gun store burglary in Lexington, Missouri, prompts reward from ATF

By Ian Cummings

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a November theft of guns from a Lexington, Mo., sporting goods store.

Several guns were stolen during the Nov. 29 burglary of Pat’s Army and Sporting Goods. For information leading to an arrest, the ATF is offering up to $5,000, to be matched by another $5,000 by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms trade group.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information about the case can call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or send email to ATFTips@atf.gov.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

