Gun store burglary in Lexington, Missouri, prompts reward from ATF

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot Pause

1:27 Driver crashes on I-35 after police chase

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

1:48 Police chase suspect in 90-minute, high-speed pursuit

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:19 Fan's Shawnee man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County