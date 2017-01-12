Charge filed in Overland Park armed street robbery

A 20-year-old Prairie Village man has been charged with an armed street robbery in Overland Park.
Jason Robson was charged Wednesday in Johnson County District Court with aggravated robbery.
The alleged robbery victim told Overland Park police that he was walking on 79th Street on Tuesday when a car pulled up and the occupants asked if he needed a ride.
He said that he had met the occupants at a party several weeks ago and got into the car.
But inside the vehicle, the alleged victim said one of the men pulled a gun, hit him several times and took his back pack and cash.
The suspects then dropped him off near 80th Street and Grandview Lane.
The alleged victim contacted the host of the previous party and got the names of the two suspects, which he then gave to police.
Robson is being held on a bond of $50,000. The second suspect has not been charged.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
