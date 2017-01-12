Crime

January 12, 2017 7:07 AM

Person is shot allegedly breaking into truck in Independence

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Police were investigating a shooting in Independence early Thursday where an Independence resident is suspected of shooting a person who was allegedly breaking into a truck.

According to media reports:

At least two people drove up to a truck outside a house in the 3300 block of South Hawthorne Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. One of the people allegedly tried to break into the truck. The resident heard the noise and went outside with a gun.

The resident allegedly fired at the man, who returned gunfire, according to media reports. The alleged thief ran away but later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The resident was not injured.

