Person is shot allegedly breaking into truck in Independence

Police were investigating a shooting in Independence early Thursday where an Independence resident is suspected of shooting a person who was allegedly breaking into a truck.
According to media reports:
At least two people drove up to a truck outside a house in the 3300 block of South Hawthorne Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. One of the people allegedly tried to break into the truck. The resident heard the noise and went outside with a gun.
The resident allegedly fired at the man, who returned gunfire, according to media reports. The alleged thief ran away but later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The resident was not injured.
