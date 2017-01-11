Men accused of assaulting, robbing priest, pastor in KCK plead guilty

Two men have admitted guilt for their role in a string of robberies in Kansas City, Kan., in which two of the victims were a priest and a pastor.
Ladarious Barkers and Marvin Moore pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of aggravated robbery in connection with three robberies that occurred in August and October. The victims included a Catholic priest and a pastor, newly sworn-in Wyandotte District Attorney Mark Dupree said.
Barkers, 19, and Moore, 20, both of Kansas City, Kan., were accused in the Oct. 21 attack and robbery of the Rev. Thomas Kearns. The attack occurred outside the Blessed Sacrament Church at 22nd Street and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kan.
Kearns was struck in the face and knocked unconscious during the assault, and his car and wallet were stolen.
Barkers and Moore were also charged in connection with a robbery that occurred a few blocks away, and a third one in which the victim was another pastor. That incident happened near 47th Street and Parallel Parkway.
Sentencing for Moore and Barkers is Feb. 24 in Wyandotte County.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
