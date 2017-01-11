KC man pleads guilty in killing on Brooklyn Avenue last year

A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the January 2016 shooting death of a man found in an alley in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
Lorenzo D. Washington, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. A Jackson County judge sentenced him to 28 years in prison.
Washington was charged in the killing of Thomas E. Kuzila Jr., 52, a journeyman with the Pipefitters Local 533 who was found shot along Brooklyn Avenue in the early hours of Jan. 30 last year.
Kuzila’s pickup truck was stolen during the shooting, according to police.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments