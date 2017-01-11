Grandview High School placed on lockdown after handgun is discharged

Grandview High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a handgun accidentally was discharged in a locker room.
No students were hurt during the incident reported just before 9 a.m. at the school located at 2300 High Grove Road.
Students were immediately evacuated from the locker room area and all students were kept in their classrooms. Grandview police were called to investigate and located the handgun.
A lockdown outside the school was issued while police secured the gun.
A parent told The Star that a student brought the handgun to school Wednesday because he feared for his safety. The handgun accidentally discharged when it fell from a bench inside the boy’s locker room. No one was struck. The student was later arrested, according to the parent.
School officials have not confirmed any details and said the investigation is continuing. The student responsible for bringing the handgun to school will face disciplinary action.
