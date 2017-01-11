Independence police arrest fleeing motorist

Independence police arrested a motorist who sped away Wednesday morning after an officer responded to a medical call of a man found slumped over a steering wheel.
The incident began just after 8 a.m. after police responded to a medical call at Evanson Avenue and Wilson Road. The motorist drove away as fire and police crews arrived. He sped away as an Independence officer tried to pull him over. Police managed to track the van, which had been reported stolen from Raytown, police said.
The motorist was taken into custody about 10 a.m. at Missouri 210 and Northeast Birmingham Road in Clay County.
No injuries were reported.
