Felon charged with having gun at KC Wal-Mart, cutting open packages with scissors

A convicted felon is facing federal charges after he was arrested at a Kansas City Wal-Mart wearing a bullet-resistant vest and allegedly carrying a handgun.
Jeremiah Flathers, 34, was stopped by security officers after he was seen on Monday cutting open packages with a pair of scissors inside the store at 11601 East U.S. 40, according to an affidavit filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court.
Officers took the scissors away from him and were questioning him when a dispatcher notified them over the radio that he had a warrant for his arrest.
Flathers then took off running, according to the court documents.
He was chased and tackled to the ground, and told officers there was a gun in his pocket. Officers took the loaded .380-caliber handgun and also noted he was wearing the vest.
Flathers later told him that he was carrying the gun for protection and that his parole officer told him he could wear the vest, according to the documents.
Because he is a convicted felon, it is illegal for Flathers to possess a firearm.
