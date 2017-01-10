Kansas City police traffic stop leads to seizure of heroin

The failure to use his turn signal while driving has a Gladstone man now facing heroin distribution charges.
Charles David Rowell, 57, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Kansas City on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Rowell was stopped by police Dec. 16 near Northeast 74th Terrace and Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway in Kansas City, North, for failing to use his turn signal, according to court documents.
In a subsequent search of his pickup truck, officers found nearly half a pound of heroin in plastic baggies inside a tool box, according to the documents.
