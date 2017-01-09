No charges against Overland Park officer who fired shots after truck rammed patrol car

An Overland Park police officer was legally justified in firing shots at a man last month, the Johnson County district attorney has ruled.
The man was not injured in the Dec. 21 incident near 80th Street and Antioch Road.
Police said a man driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle then turned the truck in the direction of the officer, who fired his weapon.
District Attorney Steve Howe said Monday that the officer’s use of force was justified under Kansas law.
The alleged driver of the pickup truck, Casey Lee Smith, is now charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felony theft.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
