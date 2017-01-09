Woman pleads guilty to selling synthetic drugs manufactured in Olathe

A Texas woman pleaded guilty Monday to selling more than $2 million in synthetic drugs manufactured in Olathe.
As part of her plea agreement in federal court in Topeka, Michelle Reulet agreed to forfeit about $2 million to the federal government.
Reulet, 37, of Montgomery, Texas, admitted in her plea that she co-owned a business in the Houston area that marketed the products as incense or potpourri, but that she knew buyers used them to get high.
Her sentencing is scheduled for April 17. Attorneys will jointly recommend a five-year prison sentence.
Olathe residents Tracy Picanso, 60, and Roy Ehrett, 58, previously pleaded guilty to manufacturing and selling about $16 million in synthetic drugs that simulate the effects of marijuana and other illegal substances.
Their sentencing dates are scheduled for April, according to online court records.
