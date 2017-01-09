Police search for man who pointed gun at clerk’s face in Kansas City, North, robbery

Police are asking for help finding a man who pointed a handgun at a clerk’s face during a robbery of a Kansas City, North, convenience store.
At about 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the robber entered World’s Liquor Extra Miles at 6417 N.W. 72nd St. and walked up to the front counter, said Capt. Stacey Graves, a police spokeswoman.
The robber pointed a handgun at a clerk’s face and demanded money. The victim told police that the gun was covered with a blanket.
The victim took money from the register and placed it in a store bag and gave it to the robber, who fled in a black sedan south on Interstate 29.
Police asked anyone who had been in that area and knows anything about the robbery to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
“In the mornings, convenience stores are pretty busy with people coming in and getting their morning coffee,” Graves said. “We hope if anyone saw anything or heard anything or might have been in that area that they contact police with any information.”
