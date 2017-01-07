No arrests after authorities question men in connection with Riverside homicide

Authorities questioned two men wanted in connection to a homicide in Riverside, but made no arrests in the case.
Investigators with the Kansas City Metro Squad and the Riverside Police Department questioned Jordan Wilson and Leandre “Dre” Boyd in connection with the shooting death of Davon Rivera-Wright, 20, of Kansas City.
Riverside Police Sgt. Jack Minor said authorities questioned both Wilson and Boyd on Saturday after releasing photos of the two men on Friday.
Wilson was released without charges, but Boyd was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Rivera-Wright was found fatally shot about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Northcrest Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Karen Boulevard in Riverside.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), the Metro Squad at 816-372-9280 or the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.
