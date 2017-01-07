Two Lawrence police officers injured during traffic stop, arrest

Two Lawrence police officers were injured early Saturday during a traffic stop and the subsequent arrest of a drunken-driving suspect who fled after striking a patrol vehicle.
The first injury occurred when officers were assisting in a traffic stop at 2:04 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 23rd Street, police said. During the stop, a maroon Dodge pickup struck the rear of the patrol vehicle, causing significant damage and injuring the officer inside. That officer was treated at a hospital and released.
Police said the pickup driver fled, speeding westbound on West 23rd Street and then southbound on U.S. 59. The pickup crashed near Interstate 35 and U.S. 59 in Franklin County.
Police arrested a 50-year-old man. During his arrest, another officer received minor injuries, police said. The officer declined treatment for those injuries.
