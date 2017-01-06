Images found on Illinois teen’s phone lead to child porn plea by Independence man

A 53-year-old Independence man who traded nude photos online with an Illinois teenager pleaded guilty Friday to child pornography charges.
Eric A. Jackson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to distribution of child pornography.
The investigation began in Illinois when a relative of the 16-year-old girl discovered pornographic images on the girl’s cellphone, according to court documents.
The girl told investigators that she and Jackson had been communicating for about a year online and that he had sent her the images. She said they also had exchanged nude photos of each other.
More than 1,000 still images and 130 videos of child pornography were later found on electronic devices seized during a search of Jackson’s home.
He faces five to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.
