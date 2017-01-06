Massage parlor worker charged with assaulting client in Kansas City, North

Clay County authorities have charged a 48-year-old massage parlor employee with sodomizing a female client.
Richard Wall of Kansas City, North, was charged with second-degree sodomy in the incident that happened Oct. 1 at the Massage Heights located in Kansas City, North.
According to courts records, the 32-year-old victim accused Wall of inappropriately touching her during a massage session. The woman said she jumped up, which prompted Wall to apologize, saying, “I’m sorry, I’ve never done that before. That was the first time.”
Wall directed the woman to some towels, so she could clean up. He quickly left the room. The victim left the parlor and alerted her husband. They called the police.
Police arrested Wall earlier this week but later released him pending further investigation.
On Thursday, investigators secured a search warrant to get a DNA sample from Wall.
Bond was set at $25,000, and Wall is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
