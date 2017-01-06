Fake Uber driver ordered to stand trial in Overland Park kidnapping and rape

A Kansas City man was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges he kidnapped and raped a woman who thought he was an Uber driver.
Dereje Gebremariam, 43, allegedly assaulted the woman in August in Overland Park after she and a male companion accepted a ride from him in downtown Kansas City.
The couple thought he was an Uber driver, according to court documents, but a company spokeswoman said that he was not an Uber driver.
On the drive to their hotel in Overland Park, the woman’s friend asked the driver to stop so he could go to the bathroom. But when he got out of the car, the driver drove off with the woman.
The driver later dropped off the woman at the hotel, and she later identified Gebremariam in a photo lineup, according to the documents.
After a preliminary hearing on Thursday and Friday, a Johnson County District Court judge found probable cause to try Gebremariam on charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping and felony theft.
A trial date has not been set.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
