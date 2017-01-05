Crime

January 5, 2017 6:14 PM

Police release digitally enhanced photos of Olathe robbery suspect

By Toriano Porter

Olathe police have released digitally enhanced photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred in August at a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2100 block of East 151st Street.

The man was described as 6 feet tall and wore a black stocking cap, a black long-sleeve shirt and pants, along with gray shoes.

The man, police said, also used a bandana to cover his face during the crime.

Anyone with information should call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

