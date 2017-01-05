KCK police seek man charged in Christmas Eve homicide

Kansas City, Kan., police are asking the public for help finding a man charged in a Christmas Eve homicide.
Police said a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Tyrone Hamilton. He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Hamilton is charged with killing Mario Sanders, who was found shot inside a residence in the 2000 block of North 56th Terrace.
Police advised that Hamilton should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
