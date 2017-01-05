Owner of restaurants in Brookside and Westport sent to prison for tax fraud

A Kansas City restaurant owner was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for tax evasion scheme.
Roger Geisler, 68, of Lenexa, was also ordered to pay $566,128 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
Geisler has owned and operated two Kansas City restaurants — Domo, a sushi bar and grill in the Brookside area, and Matsu Japanese Restaurant in Westport.
He pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to filing a false tax return.
The case involved Geisler underreporting restaurant revenues to the IRS.
He also did not report and pay employment taxes, and did not file individual tax returns for 2007 through 2010.
During the time he was avoiding taxes, Geisler spent more than $440,000 on gambling at area casinos, according to federal prosecutors.
Tony Rizzo
