Armed man bundled up for cold weather robs Overland Park QuikTrip

Police are looking to identify a man who was bundled up for cold weather and armed with a handgun when he robbed a QuikTrip convenience store in Overland Park.
The robbery occurred about 4:45 a.m. Thursday at the store in the 7400 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway, said officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.
The man entered the store bundled up in a stocking cap, scarf, winter coat and red gloves.
Surveillance photos show the robber pointing a black handgun at the clerk.
The man fled on foot and was last seen running north of the business. Police tracked his footprints in the snow to the point where he got into a vehicle and fled the scene, Lacy said.
The man is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He has an athletic build and is 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-895-6000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
