January 5, 2017 8:15 AM

Johnson County man is charged in sex assault of young teen girl

By Tony Rizzo

A 24-year-old Johnson County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl younger than 14.

Nicholas Robert Trotter of Edgerton in Johnson County is charged with rape of a child and aggravated criminal sodomy.

The complaint filed in Johnson County District Court alleges that Trotter had sexual contact with the girl, who was born in 2002, between May 2015 and last March while she was younger than 14.

Trotter was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on Wednesday and his bond is set at $250,000.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

